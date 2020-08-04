InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Applying Cold Therapy (SOG-376)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was holding ice on my knee after a wrestling match and thought there could be a better way to apply cold therapy," said an inventor, from Elk Grove, Calif., "so I invented the BODY CARE PACKAGE."

The invention provides an effective way to apply soothing cold therapy to various areas of the body. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional ice packs and ice. As a result, it could help to reduce pain, stiffness and swelling and it enhances comfort and mobility. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables users to continue their daily routine and activities without restricted movement and having to hold or readjust an ice pack."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

