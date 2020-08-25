InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Hauling Long Loads (CBA-3872)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved accessory for hauling long material like lumber, gutters and pipes outside a vehicle," said an inventor, from Salem, S.C., "so I invented the EASY CARRY."

The invention provides an effective way to support and transport an extended load alongside a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to transporting loads on a roof rack. As a result, it enhances safety, stability and convenience and it could help to reduce physical strain and damage. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use that is ideal for contractors, trades workers, truck and vehicle owners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle and strain trying to reach a roof rack or ladder rack."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3872, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

