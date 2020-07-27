InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Outdoor Grilling (BGF-2388)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to grill but I was tired of scorching food and working with messy charcoal," said an inventor, from Detroit, Mich. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the S. W. BURNER BLOCK."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to properly grill foods outdoors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional charcoal briquettes. As a result, it increases control and it helps to prevent flareups and burnt food. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and outdoor cooks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added control over the heat and it could contribute to better tasting barbecue."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2388, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

