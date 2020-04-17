InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Pipe Pressure and Leak Tests (TST-397)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I wanted to create a way to perform water pipe pressure and leak tests without using extra screws and tools," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the GLUE AND GO."

The invention provides an easy and improved way to perform pipe pressure and leak tests. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a variety of drilling tools and screws. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent hand fatigue and spinning test caps. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it is suitable for use around the world. A prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design, "My design offers a more efficient alternative to traditional testing procedures."

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TST-397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

