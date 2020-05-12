InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Resistance Bands (NPL-302)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physical therapist and I wanted to create a better way to transport and use various lengths of resistance bands when working with patients," said an inventor, from Ft. Myers, Fla., "so I invented the THERADISC."

The invention provides a more effective way to exercise using resistance bands. In doing so, it ensures that various sizes of resistance bands are readily available. As a result, it eliminates the need to cut or purchase different size bands. The invention features a compact and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, rehabilitation facilities and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to cutting a single band into the required lengths."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

