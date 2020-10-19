InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Accessory for Travelers (FED-2217)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to keep my head upright when sleeping on an airplane," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the AIR-ZZZ HOODIE. My design enhances comfort, support and privacy while traveling."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize the head and neck while traveling. In doing so, it prevents the head from bobbing forward or to the sides. As a result, it could help to prevent stiffness and pain when sleeping in an upright position and it provides added privacy. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

