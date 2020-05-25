InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Air Freshener for Vehicles (HLW-2232)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more attractive air freshener for the car that is easy to use," said an inventor, from Pembroke Pines, Fla., "so I invented the CAR FLOW."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to mask unpleasant odors within a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle air fresheners. As a result, it enables the user to easily determine when it needs replaced and it could enhance the interior of a vehicle. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use bulky air fresheners."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

