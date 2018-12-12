InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved and Enhanced Surface-Mount Cable Raceway (DLL-3507)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make the job of routing cables easier and less labor intensive," said an inventor from Grandbury, Texas. "This invention turns the process into a one-person job, while also making the task quicker and cleaner."

He developed the SMART GLOW to offer a surface-mount method of installing cables along walls, trim moldings, ceilings, etc. The unit provides a ready means of adding entertainment, data, security or other low-voltage cables through a building. The design eliminates the need to cut into walls, fish cables through, and then refinish the walls. This saves users from hassles and frustrations by speeding up the installation process. The device adds decorative accent lighting to the room. Additionally, it also can serve as a night light.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

