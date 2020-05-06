InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Awning to Redirect Rainwater (CKL-1292)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better awning to prevent water from coming in," said an inventor, from Woodstock, Ill., "so I invented CHRIS' AWNING."

The invention provides an effective way to direct rainwater away from the space outside an entry or garage door. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional awnings. As a result, it increases protection against the rain and sun and it could enhance draining. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and campsites. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience and protection."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

