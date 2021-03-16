InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Backpack to Keep the User Cool (OCM-1369)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep the back area cool and comfortable while carrying a backpack," said an inventor, from Lake Forest, Calif., "so I invented the COOLING PAD FOR BACKPACK. My design eliminates the discomfort associated with back and shoulder perspiration."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stay cool while carrying a backpack. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional backpack designs. It also features cooling shoulder straps. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it helps to prevent the back from perspiring. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for students, workers and travelers who utilize backpacks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

