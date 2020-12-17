InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ball Toy for Pets (LCC-5100)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog chews tennis balls to shreds," said an inventor, from Allentown, Pa. "I thought there could be a better design to keep the toy intact, so I invented THE FUR-EVER BALL. My design eliminates the need to continuously purchase replacement ball toys for pets."

The patent pending invention provides an impenetrable ball toy for pets. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tennis balls and pet toys. As a result, it eliminates shredded toys, it prevents pets from ingesting toy particles and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical design that is safe to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

