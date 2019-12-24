InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bath Tub Cleaning Tool (SDB-838)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lemon Grove, Calif., has developed the BATH BRUSH, a modernized cleaning tool that is used to clean the bathtub and surrounding area without strain or injury to the back.

"I am disabled with severe pain in my neck and shoulders. I am unable to clean my own tub without help. A brush like this would allow me to do so," said the inventor.

The BATH BRUSH allows consumers to clean in an upright position. Users can effectively clean a bathtub without bending or getting down on hands and knees. This may help prevent unwanted strain on the back, as well as prevent injury. This tool may save users considerable time and energy while cleaning the bathroom. It is convenient and easy to use, and is also durable for years of effective use.

This tool may have particular appeal to back-pain sufferers, as well as the elderly and disabled. It may provide these users with a feeling of independence. Finally, this tool is producible in different lengths and colors.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-838, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

