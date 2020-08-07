InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bath/Water Chair to Enhance Water Coverage (OTW-265)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a relaxing water chair for use in the shower or outdoors," said an inventor, from Keller, Texas, "so I invented the WATER FOUNTAIN CHAIR."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced water coverage while utilizing a bath seat. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bath seat designs. As a result, it could provide an improved level of comfort and hygiene. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with activity limitations and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be adapted for outdoor recreational use during the summer.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase personal hygiene and convenience while showering or it could provide a comfortable way to cool down on hot days."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

