InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Beach Cart for Transporting Items (AAT-4548)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to transport towels, beach chairs, coolers and other beach items across the sand," said an inventor, from LaGrange, Ga., "so I invented the SAND SKID R. My design eliminates the stress and strain associated with wheeling beach carts and wagons."

The patent-pending invention eases the task of transporting beach items across the sand. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional beach carts. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for beach goers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4548, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

