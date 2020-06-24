InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bed Rails to Increase Safety and Convenience (SVH-207)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after my wife fell out of bed and cracked her hip," said an inventor, from Jesup, Ga. "I thought there could be a better bed rail design, so I invented the PERSHING DROP RAIL."

The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional bed rails. In doing so, it provides an easier way to enter or exit a bed. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with disabilities or fall risks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases safety and convenience when using bed rails."

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

