InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bedside Table for Any Size Room (PIT-1023)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a space-saving table to fit in the small area next to my bed," said an inventor, from Carrolltown, Pa., "so I invented the BED-SLIDE TABLE."

The invention provides an improved bedside table for small rooms. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional nightstands. As a result, it could enhance floor space and reduce clutter and it ensures that bedside items are easily accessible. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, apartments, dorm rooms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to store bedside items without wasting space."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1023, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

