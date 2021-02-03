InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bicycle Option for Two People (SFO-283)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more enjoyable way to bike ride with a friend or loved one," said an inventor, from Richmond, Calif., "so I invented the BIKES INTO CAR. My design allows for more social interaction and it prevents the tipping associated with conventional tandem/multi-person bicycles."

The invention provides a unique bicycle option for use by two people. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to traditional tandem bicycles. As a result, it enhances comfort, stability, balance and control and it provides added protection against the sun and light rain. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for recreational bicyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

