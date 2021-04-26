InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Blade for Lawn Mowers (TRT-134)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better lawn mower blade to provide smoother, cleaner and more efficient cutting," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the BEAR. My design saves time by eliminating the need to retrace cutting rows."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a lawn mower blade. In doing so, it offers an easier way to cut and mulch grass. As a result, it increases efficiency and it allows for easier start up when cutting grass. It also reduces engine load and vibration and it increases engine balance and momentum. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it could save money by extending the life of a lawn mower.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRT-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

