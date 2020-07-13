InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Breastfeeding Accessory for Mothers (BGF-2418)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a discreet and comfortable way to nurse a baby in public," said an inventor, from Canton, Mich., "So I invented the MOMMY AND BABY BUDDY."

The invention provides added privacy for a mother while breastfeeding her baby in public. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional covers and privacy shields. As a result, it enhances comfort, privacy and airflow. The invention features a stylish and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mothers with infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases privacy for the mother while nursing in public, and it ensures that the baby has adequate airflow."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

