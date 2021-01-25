InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Caulking Gun Design (JAD-118)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of not being able to get into tight spots with my standard caulking gun," said an inventor from Callahan, FL., "I knew this traditional design needed to be improved for convenience and efficiency so I invented the FLEX GUN."

This design provides an improved alternative to manual caulking guns. As a result, it could lead to greater accuracy and efficiency. This invention reduces waste of caulking sealant by ensuring the tubes are properly depleted. The compact size of this invention makes it more versatile. It's easy to store and ideal for working in tight corners and spaces.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

