InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Charging Accessory for Cell Phones (PHO-2765)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that my phone charger bends due to the extra stress when plugged in at the bottom of the phone. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Chandler, Ariz., "so I invented the TOP CASE. My design protects the inserted charge cord wire against damage and improves ease of use while charging."

The invention provides an improved accessory for charging a cell phone. In doing so, it helps to prevent the inserted charge cord from bending or becoming damaged. As a result, it could enhance convenience and charging capabilities and it enables the phone to be safely propped up in a cup holder or on a desk while charging. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2765, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

