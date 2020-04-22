InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Charging Accessory for Vape Pens (DPH-774)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to protect a vape pen while charging it," said an inventor, from Littleton, Colo., "so I invented the VAPE CHARGE."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to store and charge a vape pen or electronic cigarette. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional chargers and storage units. As a result, it helps to prevent overcharging and damaged batteries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize electronic cigarettes and vape pens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent lost, damaged and overcharged vape pens."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-774, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

