InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Clamp Assembly for Hose Bibbs (KXX-260)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to mount a spigot on new construction, an old home or a mobile home," said an inventor, from Crossville, Tenn., "So I invented KERLEY'S SPIGOT MOUNTING BRACKET."

The invention provides an improved method of axially retaining a hose bibb in place. In doing so, it eliminates axial and radial play on a hose bibb. As a result, it increases convenience and it minimizes the risk of movement and pipe joint failure. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most hose bibbs and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is easy to mount and it eliminates hassles and worries."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

