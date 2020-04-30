InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleaning Tools for Taxidermists (HUN-845)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way for a taxidermist to clean the nasal cavities of a whitetail deer skull for a European mount," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the SKULL CLEANING TOOLS."

The invention provides an easier way to clean the nasal cavities of a whitetail deer skull for taxidermy mounts. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cleaning tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables solid membrane material to be quickly removed. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and taxidermists.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make the cleaning process more efficient."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-845, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

