InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Coaching Whistle (BMA-5315)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Stoneham, Mass., has developed the EZ ACCESS COACH WHISTLE, an improved coaching whistle that is easier to access during practices or gameplay.

"I've witnessed multiple coaches fumble to get their whistles into their mouths from a neck lanyard. My invention eases this task and eliminates the need for a coach to keep their finger on their whistle at all times," said the inventor. The EZ ACCESS COACH WHISTLE enables a coach to easily access a whistle. It eliminates any fumbling when retrieving a whistle connected to a standard neck lanyard. This new design also prevents whistles from being lost or misplaced when not in use. Finally, an optional case keeps the whistle sanitary and guards against loss or misplacement. A loop on the back of the whistle allows for optional attachment to a lanyard.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

