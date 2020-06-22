InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Compression Wear for Varicose Veins (POO-544)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer from severe varicose veins and needed a better way to alleviate symptoms," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the VARIWEAR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to relieve the pain associated with varicose veins. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional compression garments and accessories. As a result, it increases support and it could enhance comfort and mobility. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who suffer from varicose veins, pregnant women and overweight individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort and support while completing daily tasks at home or work."

