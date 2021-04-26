InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Concentrate Rig for Marijuana Concentrates (SOG-508)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to save your product and get the perfect hit every time when using solid marijuana concentrates," said an inventor, from Antelope, Calif., "so I invented the PERFECT HIT. My design is easy to use, it minimizes waste and it could make a smoking session more enjoyable."

The invention provides an improved concentrate rig for use with marijuana concentrates. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional designs. As a result, it increases convenience and it would permit maximum utilization of smoking materials. The invention features a simple and portable design that can be quickly assembled and set up for use so it is ideal for marijuana smokers and consumers who use marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

