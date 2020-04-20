InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Connector for a Dryer and Venting Hose (ALL-1869)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more efficient way to connect a dryer hose to a dryer," said an inventor, from Nelson, Ga., "so I invented the FREEMAN DRYER-COLLAR."

The invention provides an easier way to attach a clothes dryer exhaust hose to the exhaust tube. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional connectors. As a result, it saves time and effort during the installation process and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households, appliance installers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with short connectors."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1869, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

