InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cooler for Storing and Transporting Drinks (SDB-1417)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hassle-free way for team parents to bring drinks to games and practices," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented THE SPORTS BAR."

The invention provides an effective way to store, transport and enjoy beverages at sporting games and other outdoor events. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional coolers. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that beverages, or other items traditionally placed in a cooler, are cool and refreshing. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient, spill-free way to enjoy cold drinks at outdoor functions."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

