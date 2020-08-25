InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cover for Door Openings During Construction (PHO-2747)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for construction workers to enter and exit through a door opening without having to reapply the plastic covering," said an inventor, from Cave Creek, Ariz., "so I invented the TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION DOOR."

The invention provides a temporary way to cover a door opening during construction. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to leaving the opening bare or covered with a tarp or plastic sheeting. As a result, it helps to prevent precipitation, wind and other weather from entering a structure and it could enhance security. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to install, use and remove so it is ideal for building contractors and construction workers. It is designed to fit inside rough framing and does not interfere with the inside drywall our outside finishing.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is easy to install and it helps to conceal and protect the interior of a structure."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2747, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

