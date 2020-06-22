InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cover for Hot Food Dishes (RHO-1019)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to use regular paper towels to cover hot casseroles, lasagnas and other dishes but thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE PAPER TOWEL DISH COVER."

The patented invention provides an improved cover to keep cooked food warm and fresh. In doing so, it offers an alternative to covering a food dish with a traditional paper towel. As a result, it helps to prevent moisture buildup and it provides added protection. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens, as well as outdoor activities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the paper towel cover stays in place over any size dish, pan or cup."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1019, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

