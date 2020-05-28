InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Decoration for Memorials and Graves (PIT-1008)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the passing of my parents and the responsibility of taking care of the grave site I wanted to create an improved memorial decoration," said an inventor, from Romney, W.V., "so I invented MEMORIAL METAL ART."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to personalize and decorate a human or pet grave site. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to fresh or artificial flowers. As a result, it enables friends and family members to show love and respect for the deceased and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to position at a grave site so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design expands consumer choices with a product that offers longevity, subject variety, visual appeal and a new alternative for human as well as pet cemeteries."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1008, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

