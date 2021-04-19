InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Dolly/Industrial Truck (HUN-1021)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to assist workers when making deliveries or moving heavy items," said an inventor, from Missouri City, Texas, "so I invented the MULTI-FUNCTION DOLLY. My design offers an adjustable and strain-free alternative to traditional dollies and industrial carts. Also, it is versatile for different trades, uses and industries."

The invention provides an improved design for a dolly/industrial carts. In doing so, it enables furniture, appliances or building materials to be easily moved. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces physical effort. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry, movers and other businesses and individuals that utilize dollies or industrial carts.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-1021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

