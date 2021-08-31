InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for an Excavator Bucket (HKT-196)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been working in the industry for over 15 years and thought there should be a way to smooth the earth's surface as well as cut into it with an excavator bucket," said an inventor, from W. Milford, N.J., "so I invented the SMART BUCKET. My design eliminates the hassle of changing buckets."

The invention provides an improved design for an excavator bucket. In doing so, it enables it to be used to grade small to moderate size areas. As a result, it increases efficiency and it can also be employed in the same manner as conventional units for trenching and other digging operations. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscaping services, utility companies, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

