InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Boogie Boards (NJD-2290)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved boogie board to increase stability and control while moving through the water," said an inventor, from Wall, N.J., "so I invented the BULLET BOARD. My ergonomic design reduces the risk of losing the board in rough surf."

The invention provides an improved boogie board or body board for water sports enthusiasts. In doing so, it enables the board to cut through water more smoothly. It also enhances maneuverability, stability and performance and it could make time in the water more enjoyable. The invention features a practical design that is easy to handle and use so it is ideal for water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

