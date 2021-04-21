InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Garden Hose Nozzles (OTW-809)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to water a variety of vegetation including hanging baskets and ground level plants," said an inventor, from Cuba, Ill., "so I invented the WATERING INNOVATION. My design increases flexibility and control while reducing strain on the body and watering time."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a garden hose nozzle. In doing so, it enables the nozzle to be easily used in elevated positions. It also eliminates the need to bend or strain when watering the base of ground level shrubs. As a result, it increases efficiency, comfort and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners and landscapers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-809, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

