InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for High Boy Tables (FLA-3365)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to store an ice bucket on a high boy table at an event," said an inventor, from N. Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the KNOCKDOWN HIGH BOY TABLE. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional high boy tables."

The invention provides an improved high boy table for events and parties. In doing so, it ensures that a bottle of wine or champagne is chilled and accessible. It also could enhance style and convenience. The invention features a decorative and practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, event planners, banquet halls and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

