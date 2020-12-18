InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for IV Tubing (NJD-2252)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I noticed that traditional IV tubes when not in use are usually laying on the floor putting patients at risk for infection when the tube is reused and also is a fall hazard. Traditional IV tubes can also can create a lot of air bubbles when priming medication which can result in wasting a lot of medication to get the air out, so I invented the SARAI IV TUBE. My design could help to prevent infections and falls."

The invention provides an improved design for IV tubing. In doing so, it reduces the risk of the tube being sealed off or damaged. As a result, it ensures that a patient receives the proper dose of fluids and medications and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

