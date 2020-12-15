InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Medication Supply Carts (VIG-441)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a secure and convenient device to assist workers when delivering medication to patients around the hospital," said an inventor, from Hertford, N.C., "so I invented the BENJI BOND. My design reduces strain and it enables you to quickly travel around the medical facility."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to transport medication within a hospital or other facility. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the worker to constantly stand or walk long distances. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and mobility and it increases security and organization. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, medical facilities, nursing homes, jails, etc. Additionally, it saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

