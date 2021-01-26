InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Men's Workout Pants (CNC-609)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I workout in the gym and have lots of jogging and work out clothing, and while going to the bathroom, I struggle to undo my pants," said an inventor from Charlotte, N.C. "So, I created the ZIP & FLIP JOGGING APPAREL."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an improved pair of sweatpants which could save men time while also providing them with added comfort. It features a convenient and practical design that is easy to use and wear. This improved pant design allows wearer to quickly and easily urinate without having to untie a drawstring and lower sweatpants or other sportswear. The invention could provide peace of mind and added comfort to wearers. This product would also be useful for men with prostate problems. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

