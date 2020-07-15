InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Penrose Surgical Drains (DNV-101)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Englewood, Colo., wanted to create a better way to detect if a portion of a Penrose drain is left behind in a patient, so they invented the M&T PENROSE DRAIN.

The invention provides a non-invasive way to ensure that no portion of a Penrose drain is left inside a patient. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional Penrose drain designs. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for surgical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enhances patient safety and it eliminates the need for costly imaging and invasive techniques to locate a residual section of the drain."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

