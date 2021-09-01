InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Retractable Erasers (FRO-808)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an artist and I wanted to enhance precision and convenience when working with a retractable eraser," said an inventor, from Fresno, Calif., "so I invented the ARTY ERASER. My design offers added assistance when drawing or measuring straight lines and it fits comfortably in a shirt pocket or binder when not in use."

The invention provides an improved design for a retractable eraser. In doing so, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it eliminates the need for an erasure shield. It also prevents the unit from rolling off of an angle drafting table or work surface and it offers dual ruler edges for measuring. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for artists, graphic designers, engineers, architects, schools, students of all ages, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

