InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Device for Automotive Service Garages (LCC-4112)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a time-saving alternative to taking a vehicle out on the road to set its computer monitor," said an inventor, from Mechanicsburg, Pa., "so I invented the BAY ROLLER."

The invention provides an improved means for an automotive mechanic to set computer monitors for vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave the service garage. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional automotive mechanics and the automotive service industry.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a mechanic to easily solve in bay drivability issues on cars and trucks."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-4112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

