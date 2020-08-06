InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Device for Collecting Pet Dog Waste (NJD-2158)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to clean up after my dog, especially at night," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the E Z SCOOPER."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to collect and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and touch waste. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it could increase visibility when picking up after a dog at night. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces discomfort and messes when picking up pet waste."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

