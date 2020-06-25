InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Device for Massaging the Back and Body (KOC-1042)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a football player and coach and I thought there could be a better way for athletes and other individuals to massage the back and other muscles with more convenience," said an inventor, from Portage, Mich., "so I invented the MASSAGE ROLLER."

The invention provides an effective way to massage the back/body with enhanced pressure. In doing so, it helps to relieve pain and loosen tight muscles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances relaxation. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional massagers, foam rollers and massage sticks."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

