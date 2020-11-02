InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Device for Repositioning a Patient (MTN-3547)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a home care nurse and I wanted to create a strain free way for a sole caregiver to reposition a bed bound patient. I developed a way to safely slide patients higher up in bed or onto their side without repetitive use injury to the caregiver," said an inventor from New York, New York. "I developed and invented 'Bedsores Be Gone EZ Positioning Plates.' " My design prevents bed sores in patients while enhancing safety for caregivers. The invention provides an effective way for a sole caregiver to reposition a patient. In doing so it eliminates the need for assistance. It also helps to prevent pressure sores/bedsores, and it reduces the risk of repetitive use injury to the hands. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for long term care/rehabilitation facilities, hospitals, and home care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design and size variations and a prototype is available.

