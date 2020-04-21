InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dialysis Heating Device (CBA-3670)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more accurate and convenient way to warm dialysis fluid," said an inventor, from Anderson, S.C., "so I invented the DIGITAL P D WARMER."

The invention provides an effective way to warm the fluid used in peritoneal dialysis. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional prewarming methods. As a result, it increases comfort and control, it could help to prevent over and under heated fluid and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize peritoneal dialysis.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that dialysis fluid is the correct temperature for patient comfort."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

