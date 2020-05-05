InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Drain Cleaner Product (BMA-5499)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and efficient way to unclog drains," said an inventor, from Cranston, R.I., "so I invented the DRAIN STRAW."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to clear a clogged drain. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional drain cleaners. As a result, it could help to reduce the risk of chemical burns and it ensures that the proper amount is used. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to measure and pour traditional drain cleaner."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5499, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

