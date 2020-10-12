InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electrical Gloves to Protect Hands (PHO-2735)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of getting shocked while welding and thought there could be a better glove option to protect my hands," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SHOCK/HEAT RESISTANT GLOVE."

The invention provides an improved electrical glove product. In doing so, it protects the hands against cuts, burns and electrical shocks when working on energized equipment within the rated voltage range. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for industrial workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including a protective leg version.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent cuts, burns and shocks while working."

