InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Rest for Massage Tables, Etc. (WDH-2289)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While getting a two-hour massage, I realized how sore my forehead and cheek bones were after the session," said an inventor from Springdale, Md. "I thought that the face rest for the massage table could be improved, which led me to come up with this idea."

He developed the FACE COMFORT to provide a soft yet firm support on which to rest the face. The accessory keeps the head and neck supported properly during the massage, examination, adjustment, etc. It alleviates aches and pains, and makes lying face-down on the table more comfortable. The device helps to improve the client's experience. In addition, the modified face rest is producible in different sizes and with varying levels of firmness.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

